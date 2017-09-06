Eyemouth man given prison sentence

An Eyemouth man who admitted his fourth domestic-related conviction has been jailed for eight months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Daniel Dalby, 25, of Haymans Cove, had an argument with his partner at a house in Northfield Terrace, Chirnside, on August 2. He shouted and swore at his partner, threatened to kill himself, and threatened to break a window in the house.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said there was no alternative to custody as Dalby had previous convictions for similar offences in 2014 and 2016.

He jailed him for four months, backdated to August 11, plus four months to run consecutively for breaching a community payback order.