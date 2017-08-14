Eyemouth is to get new lifeboat

Eyemouth is to get a new all-weather lifeboat next year which will replace the Trent class boat currently stationed at Eyemouth.

The new £2.1 million Shannon lifeboat will arrive in Eyemouth at the end of 2018 and will be in service by early 2019, alongside the inshore boat.

The Shannon class is the first of the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats to be powered by water-jets rather than traditional propellers, making it the most agile and manoeuvrable lifeboat in the charity’s fleet. Water-jets allow the vessel to operate in shallow waters and be intentionally beached, and they come into their own when operating alongside a stricken vessel or navigating around hazards.

Mike Garfitt, RNLI area lifesaving manager said: “The Shannon’s impressive manoeuvrability combined with a shallow draft mean that it will be able to operate close to rocks and other vessels, it will be well suited to operating in this area of the coast.”

A spokesperson for the Eyemouth RNLI crew said: “‘Everyone at Eyemouth RNLI station is delighted with the news that we are set to receive a new £2.1m Shannon class lifeboat next year.

“Our current Trent class lifeboat, Barclaycard Crusader, has been a loyal servant to us since being placed on service over 20 years ago and we will all be extremely sorry to see her go. However, everyone involved with Eyemouth lifeboat station is very much looking forward to the future when the new Shannon arrives.”

Trent class boats have an operational life of 25 years and Eyemouth’s lifeboat will be 25 in 2020. It is being replaced early so that it can be freed to be used in a trial at another station.