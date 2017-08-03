Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival end of week results

This year’s Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival was another successful week full of events and activities.

Children of all ages enjoyed activities such as Tuesday’s circus workshop, pizza making with Harbour Road’s Giacopazzi’s and the kids mini golf on Thursday.

Plasticine modelling during Eymouth Herring Queen week.

They also got stuck into some family fun along with parents and grandparents at Wednesday night’s games of Deal or No Deal, Saturday’s beach games and of course the torch-lit pyjama parade later that evening.

Unfortunately the weather resulted in the first highlight of the week as the arrival of the herring queen was pushed back to last Saturday and that day’s sandcastle competition had to be cancelled.

It also meant that the crowning ceremony moved venue to the parish church and as the rain continued intermittently throughout the week, Wednesday’s pet show was did not go ahead.

Despite this, the town showed its full support at events.

Eyemouth fancy dress, Monday night. Disney characters.

Here are the results:

Darts competition

1, Peter Craig and Steven Hood;

2, Paul Back and Jamie Aitchison.

Eyemouth fancy dress, Monday night.

Quiz night

Green Ends Gang

Wacky Races

Race winners: 1, the Inbetweeners; 2, the Trolls; 3, the Dreamworks.

Eyemouth fancy dress, Monday night.

Best fancy dress: the Pirates.

Deal or No Deal

Children’s game winner: Ethan White.

Adult’s game winner: Donna Logie.

Children’s mini golf

Aged four to eight: 1, Madison Blackie; 2, Sophie Crowe; 3, Jake Meekin.

Aged nine to 12: 1, Oliver Stewart; 2, Safia; 3, Mack Blackie.

Aged 13 and over: 1, Zac Patterson; 2, Megan Melvin; 3, Tamara McFarlane.