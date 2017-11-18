Eyemouth Co-op customers do their bit to help local charities

Eyemouth Co-op is holding a celebration day on Saturday, November 25, when it will hand out funds raised as part of the Co-op membership scheme to three local community charities.

Recipients of the membership scheme money, raised over the last year by local customers giving 1%, are Eyemouth Herring Queen (social inclusion), Eyemouth/Coldingham/St Abbs First Responders (health), Eyemouth 1st Brownies & Rainbows (young people).

The three local organisations local customers will helping over the next few months are Eyemouth & District Community Trust (community development), St Abbs Lifeboat (health) and Connect Berwickshire Youth Project (young people).

Representatives of all six organisations have been invited along to the Co-op’s celebration day and local customers will be encouraged to sign up to the scheme that helps local organisations.