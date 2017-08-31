Eyemouth boat yard under new ownership

Eyemouth boat yard is under new management and ownership as from August 15, and the company operating from the harbour premises is Eyemouth Marine Ltd.

New owner is Patrick Flockhart and the business is under director Robin Collin.

Announcing the change, a spokesperson for the new company said: “With effect from August 15, 2017, ownership of the Eyemouth boat yard has changed, and the new owners of the premises are Eyemouth Marine Ltd, the new operator of the boat yard business, have no connection with the previous owner Marine Services Eyemouth Ltd, the company which previously operated the boat yard business.

“In particular, the new owners and Eyemouth Marine Ltd will have no liability in respect of any debts incurred by the previous owner or Marine Services Eyemouth Ltd.

“Marine Services Eyemouth Ltd is no longer trading from these premises and all issues relating to the operation of the boat yard prior to close of business on August 15, 2017, should be addressed to the directors of Marine Services Eyemouth Ltd.”

The boat yard, which does repair work on fishing boats, RNLI lifeboats and private vessels, has had something of a difficult past in recent years, and the workforce will be looking for the new business to be steering into calmer financial waters.

Liquidators were appointed when Coastal Marine Eyemouth Ltd, was wound up in August 2016.

Prior to that the Eyemouth boat building business had gone into administration in 2013 and was split in two by the administrators; the boat yard was sold to former company director Andrew Thornhill and the offshore wind farm support vessel business was put up for sale.