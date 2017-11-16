Eyemouth 4G switch on may affect TVs

The fourth generation mobile phone services, known as 4G, have gone live in Eyemouth and may cause TV interference to households that receive Freeview.

Because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview, they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes, causing interference such as loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

The government set up the at800 programme to provide free support to resolve interference caused by 4G signal and anyone in the Eyemouth area experiencing problems with interference on their television can get free support by contacting them on 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) www.at800.tv/contact-us.