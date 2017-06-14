Ex-MP will continue to fight for Borders

The Scottish National Party’s Calum Kerr might only have been an MP for two years, but despite his general election defeat, he is upbeat about what he has achieved.

As the country and the UK Government try to find a way forward following last Thuesday’s result, Mr Kerr reflected: “Unlike in other parts of rural Scotland, my share of the vote did not see a dramatic fall in the face of a well-organised national campaign from the Scottish Conservatives.

“I believe that result reflects the fact that, over the past two years, my team and I have worked exceptionally hard to represent the Borders.

“We’ve dealt with thousands of cases, have championed the rural economy and, of course, my hobby horse, that I make no apologies for pursuing, digital connectivity.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the campaign we fought. We fought on the issues that really matter to the Borders – the impact of austerity on the everyday lives of many people in our region and the huge challenge that is Brexit. I hope John Lamont will fight alongside people of all parties to ensure that we get the best possible deal for the Borders.

“It’s clear that in a part of the country that voted no by a wide margin, tactical voting around the issue of a second independence referendum made it very difficult for us to retain this seat.”

Mr Kerr, 45, of Cardrona, thanked his family for their support during his time as MP, as well as Scottish Borders Council and other local organistions and businesses he has worked with since 2015.

He added: “It was a huge honour to serve as MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk. I thank you for giving me that opportunity, it was an absolute privilege. I hope to continue to do everything I can to improve the lives of the people of the Borders.”