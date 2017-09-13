Evidence of Iron Age fort is found during dig at Crookham

Definite evidence of Iron Age occupation on a site near Mardon, Crookham, has been found during a Till Valley Archaeological Society dig this summer.

Shards of pot, pieces of wood, and a very ancient piece of bone were all unearthed, as was a section of vertebrae and two shoulder blades, all too big to be human, which could possibly have been used as digging tools by the original diggers of the ditch.

TillVAS used research and aerial photography to identify the possible Iron Age site and permission for the dig was given by Mr and Mrs George Farr of Pallinsburn House, on the proviso that the work would be completed by early September, when the field would be sown with winter wheat.

Following preparations, under the supervision of archaeologist Richard Carlton, the dig began on August 31. Up to 17 volunteers beavered away until Saturday, September 9, opening up trenches and digging down to a final depth of 1.75m where they found definite evidence of Iron Age occupation.

The society is grateful to Mr and Mrs Farr for their support and all the volunteers who gave up their time and effort to achieve a worthwhile result – and a return in 2018 isn’t out of the question.