‘Toon tidy’ team aims to bring out best in Eyemouth

Eyemouth’s ‘toon tidy’ team has its 2017 monthly schedule of planting and tidying up the town set from April to September.

The 2017 planters have a rainbow theme, and the group hopes that will encourage the youngest guide members, the rainbows.

Various local sponsors have come forward to provide new toon tidy banners, and Eyemouth High School will be growing all the plants this year, with help from Scottish Borders Council.

To get the process started, the community team has cleaned out the school’s greenhouse, and leader James Anderson said: “We are looking forward to working as a community to bring out the best in Eyemouth.”

The first tidy-up is on Wednesday, April 19, from 4pm to 6pm, focusing on the old cemetery and High Street. On Tuesday, May 2, from 5.30pm to 7pm, the town’s beavers will be carrying out a tidy-up of the beach, High Street and Bantry area.

The brownies take responsibility for the Kirk Square, riverside walk and loaning area on Thursday, June 1, from 5.30pm to 7pm).

A pre-Eyemouth Herring Queen Festival tidy on Wednesday, July 12, from 2pm to 4.30pm, will focus on the harbour and High Street.

On August 2, from 1pm to 3pm, there will be a general toon tidy for all to go along to.