Rethink on wind farm plans

Plans for 11 additional wind turbines, some as high as 200m to the top of their blade tips, at Crystal Rig wind farm in the Lammermuir Hills are being prepared by Natural Power Consultants.

A scoping report on behalf of Fred Olsen Renewables has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council as consultees, with the decision on whether the turbines can be erected ultimately being made by Scottish ministers.

If the plan goes ahead, it will increase the number of turbines at Crystal Rig to 106.

These latest plans replace a previous proposal for 26 turbines and come as a result of changes to the financial support given to onshore wind projects in the UK.

The number of turbines is reduced from 26 to 11, but “to ensure the project is viable and efficiency is maximised”, the turbines suggested are much bigger than those initially proposed in 2014.

The report states: “The applicant considers at this stage that the changes result in a net environmental benefit, brought about from a reduction in turbine numbers.”

It goes on: “Whilst it is proposed that the height of turbines will increase to allow greater wind capture and maximise efficiency, appropriate considerations have been given to impacts in terms of extent of visibility, collision risk, noise impact and impacts on aviation and communication interests.”