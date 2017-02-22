Region’s dog wardens issue only four fines

Scottish Borders Council is not yet winning the war on tackling dog fouling according to some of the region’s Conservative politicians.

Since two enforcement officers were appointed last year only four fines have been handed out and one Conservative candidate in May’s council elections accuses the council of “failing to deliver” on its pledge to tackle dog fouling and is calling for radical action to be considered

Responding to the criticism a Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The one-year pilot of two enforcement officers is ongoing.

“While the officers are continuing to aim to issue tickets for both dog fouling and littering, they have a particular focus on dog fouling at this time.

“While the council has received intelligence from across the Borders on problem areas for the anti-social issue, the lack of specific details from the public has proved problematic.

“The more accurate and specific the information that is provided, the greater the chance that this will result in an offender being penalised, especially if they are repeatedly allowing their dog to foul.

“Information such as exact location, the time when the dog fouling takes place, a description of the owner and their dog, and any other relevant details are helpful.

“Information can be provided anonymously and there would be no need to provide further evidence at a later date. Members of the public can submit detailed and specific information on dog fouling to SBC by phoning 0300 100 1800 or visit www.scotborders.gov.uk/dogfouling.”

Borders MSP John Lamont wants more to be done on this issue, and confirmed: “It is one of the most common causes of complaints which I hear from constituents.”