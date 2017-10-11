Launch of new 3P’s campaign

Scottish Water has teamed up with Edinburgh’s famous penguins to raise public awareness of its new 3P’s campaign and prevent toilet and sewer blockages.

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of only flushing away the 3P’s – Pee, Poo and (toilet) paper to avoid clogging up the water cycle.

Materials such as personal cleansing and cleaning wipes, cotton buds and nappies can collect in large clumps in Scottish Water’s 31,621 miles of sewers and waste water pipes; often creating blockages which can potentially make their way into rivers and onto beaches, impacting the coastal environment and our seas.

Scott Fraser, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “We’re delighted to be with the penguins at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, to highlight how we can all help the water cycle.

“Around 80 per cent of all blockages are entirely avoidable because they are caused by people putting the wrong things down their sinks and toilets. That’s why we’re constantly working with the public to prevent blockages that can clog up the cycle.

“We are pleased with the response to our campaign to date, which has seen a reduction in sewer blockages of 11 per cent in the past three years.

“However, with nearly 100 sewer blockages a day, there is a long way to go.”

Bruce Ritchie, head of business operations and visitor experience at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We’ve had incidents of our toilets and sewers being blocked due to the wrong things being flushed. That’s why we’re keen to support Scottish Water’s 3P’s campaign and raise awareness to our visitors to only dispose of Pee, Poo and (toilet) Paper down our toilets.

“As a conservation charity we know our visitors will be keen to do their bit and prevent anything untoward entering our seas and damaging our marine ecosystems.”