Ellie Taylor - A Work in progress

Star of Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, Ellie Taylor, tries out some new jokes at the Hemelvaart, Ayton.

Following a sell-out 2016 Fringe and her recent live performance on BBC 1 for Comic Relief, she tours with her brand new show, A Work in Progress.

After seeing a friend perform stand-up comedy, Essex-born Ellie decided to have a go herself and was soon snapped up to be a contestant on ITV1’s talent/reality series Show Me The Funny.

Her appearance on the show opened up a range of opportunities on TV and she went on to present BBC3’s Snog, Marry, Avoid.

She will be supported by BBC New Comedy Awarding winning Steve Bugeja whose 2016 Edinburgh fringe show, Unpronounceable, received rave reviews.

See her talent for delivering a crisp, sharp liners on May 20 at 8pm - it’s bound to be a hilarious way to spend a few hours.

Tickets £10 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.