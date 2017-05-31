Election hustings at Duns and Eyemouth

General Election hustings are due to take place in Duns today (Thursday) and Eyemouth on Friday, giving voters a chance to question the candidates before casting their votes on June 8.

There will be no Scottish Parliament by-election hustings - the planned event at Duns on Thursday, May 25, was called off when campaigning was halted after the Manchester Arena bombing and no new date could be scheduled.

All four candidates for the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat at the General Election will be at Duns Parish Church on Thursday, June 1, at 7pm and Eyemouth EU Church, Albert Road, Eyemouth, on Friday, June 2, at 7.30pm.