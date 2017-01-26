Elderly Eyemouth fraud victim left devastated

An 85 year old Eyemouth man has been left devastated after being tricked into handing over his bank card to a fraudster.

The victim received a telephone call on Monday, January 23, from an individual claiming to be a police officer. The caller advised the victim that there was a problem with his bank account and someone would attend at his home the following day to pick up his bank card.

At around 2.15pm on Tuesday, January 24, a man arrived at the house and the 85 year resident handed over his card to him.

A five-figure sum of cash was then removed from the man’s bank account and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

The man who visited the victim’s home is described as in his early forties, around 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, clean shaven face with an olive-skinned complexion. He was wearing a black tammy hat, black trousers and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Constable Barry Mercer from the Financial Crime Unit said: “The victim has been left devastated at the theft of his savings and we are pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“If you recognise the description of the male who attended at the man’s home, or if you have any information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.

“While the caller may have sounded extremely convincing I would like to remind the public that neither police, nor banks will contact you by phone to request you hand over your bank card or account details.”

“If you receive a call of a similar nature, do not comply with the caller’s request. Hang up and contact police immediately.

“For more information or advice on preventing financial crime please visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”