Elderly couple were targeted

Police are investigating a high-value bogus workman incident at Dunbar last week.

An elderly couple were approached by two men offering to undertake work on their roof, however this was completed to a very poor standard and a local tradesman has now been contracted to complete the work to an acceptable standard.

The couple paid a four-figure-sum of cash for the work and when it became clear that they had been overcharged the police were contacted.

One suspect is described as a white man with a slim build, possibly in his early 30s, around 5’8” in height with short dark hair. The second suspect is also described as a white man with a slim build, also in his early 30s, around 5’6” with short fair hair.

They were believed to be driving a silver transit-type van which had black writing on the sides.

Detective Constable Brian O’Neill said: “This is an awful crime where two men have purposely targeted a vulnerable elderly couple.

“We are eager to trace these men as soon as possible and would ask anyone who may have seen these two men operating in the Newhouse Avenue area of Dunbar on Monday, May 8 or Tuesday, May 9, to get in touch.

“Always ask for identification and never feel obliged to hand over money or personal details to a stranger at your door.”

Those with information are asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0676 of May 10, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.