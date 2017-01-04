YouthBorders shifts up a gear

Borders wide charity for youth work and young people, YouthBorders (supporting 67 youth clubs and engaging with over 3,500 young people), have shifted their activities up a gear with the support and backing of Border Toyota.

Head of business at Border Toyota, Craig Anderson said: “YouthBorders is a fantastic Borders-wide charity, working with so many young people and supporting so many groups.

“Their work and the impact they have as an organisation can be witnessed every day in the youth clubs that they support. They are a huge asset to our young people in the Scottish Borders and we are delighted to be supporting them with the creation of a Youth Board and developing young people for tomorrow.”

YouthBorders have recently relaunched their website, showcasing all the work that they do and the organisations that they support which you can see at www.youthborders.org.uk