Technology Challenge for Eyemouth High students

Just prior to the Christmas break 19 teams of four students took part in the Eyemouth Rotary Technology Challenge at Eyemouth High School.

The teams covered junior, intermediate and senior year groups and all were charged with the production of a coin sorter using only an identical range of materials and equipment.

The day was without doubt challenging for the students but was a huge success, helping them develop practical, team working, leadership, communication and time management skills.

Pictured are judges Gordon Chapman, Bill Stewart, Kennet Bender, John Reid, David McClymont, Mark Halsall, Dave Holland, Eyemouth Rotary’s Youth Convenor Jo Pawley and Technology teacher Mr Hay.