Swinton pupils hold Burns lunch

Swinton Primary School pupils, along with invited top table guests, enjoyed a Burns Lunch at the school last Thursday.

The haggis was carried in by P6 pupil Kimberly Mann and piped in by Rory Hamilton, a former Swinton pupil. Kyle Taylor (P7) addressed the haggis with great style.

There were toasts to the lassies by P7 pupils Patrick Beattie and Alfie Gracey and of course the lassies Emily Martin and Edith Master replied with great humour.

The Selkirk Grace was recited by Jamie Mulhern (P7) and after a lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties everyone was treated to a feast of recitations from a number of P4-7 pupils and songs from all the classes.