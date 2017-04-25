Greenlaw pupils build bird nesting boxes

Greenlaw Primary School rose to the challenge when the pupils were asked last autumn to enter a competition to build bird nesting boxes which they could then place on Greenlawdean Farm.

No fewer than 17 wonderful nesting boxes were made by the pupils, which were erected on the farm last month. All the pupils walked up the river to Greenlawdean, dressed in boiler suits, old clothes and wellies and, after a talk about the siting of the boxes by Danny and Marianne Kings, the pupils assisted in erecting them.

The boxes had previously been judged by Marianne, a very keen and experienced ornithologist living at Greenlawdean. Results were: P1-4 winner - Ciaran Hughes, highly commended - Kyla Richardson; P 5-7 winner - Melissa Foster, highly commended - Kira Darling.

Last week Peter Leggate thanked the school at their assembly and presented the prizes to the four winners and a cash donation to the school for investment in outdoor activity equipment.

In recognition of the huge effort put into the project by the Greenlaw pupils, Peter offered to give them some instruction on fly fishing – with some practical experience to follow on the farm.

Marianne Kings and Peter Leggate are pictured with some of the pupils holding their bird nesting boxes.