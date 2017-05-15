First Holy Communion at Duns for confirmands

On Friday, May 5, Archbishop Leo Cushley came down to the Immaculate Conception RC Church in Jedburgh to confirm 22 confirmands, 13 of which were from the parishes of Our Lady and St Margaret, Duns and St Andrews, Eyemouth.

Then on Sunday, May 7, all 13 made their first Holy Communion at Our Lady and St Margaret, Duns, and are pictured here in the church, by the alter with Father Robert Afayori, the priest for Duns and Eyemouth, and their Sacraments teacher Mrs Mhairi Vernon.

The girls all looked lovely in their white dresses while the boys were very smartly dressed in suits and kilts.

The confirmands are Luke Elliott, Anna Campbell, Benjamim Pereira, Mariana Delgado, Dominik Sowa, Iona Megson, Joseph McEwen, Niall Dempsey, Eoin Angus, Henry Hoffmann and Rosa Santos with her two daughters Cristiana Santos and Lara Santos.