Coldstream SWI knit for Swaziland orphans

A number of orphaned and abandoned children looked after by the ABC Ministry in Swaziland will soon be sporting snazzy new tank tops thanks to two Coldstream ladies, Ann Burdon and Lyn Borthwick.

Ann and Lyn co-ordinated several ladies from the Coldstream SWI and beyond to get their knitting needles clickety-clacking in order to create stunning and bright tank tops and hats for the children.

Ladies from other SWI groups in Berwickshire made beautiful and imaginative girls’ dresses from pillow slips. The last supply of pillow slip dresses sent to Swaziland proved very popular with the young girls of ABC.

Pictured above are some of the stunning and bright tank tops and hats etc to be sent out to Swaziland.