Ednam pupils take a walk on the wildlife side in their stride

Ednam school pupils have created a wildlife-friendly habitat in the school garden, led by Borders Forest Trust’s Anna Craigen.

P5, 6 and 7 youngsters planted pollinator-friendly plants such as lavender and buddlia, and wild flower seeds, the flowers of which attract butterflies, bees and other insects. They have also constructed log piles to make bug habitats. This outdoor-environment work was followed up by studying the lifecycle of butterflies in the classroom, producing artwork in the form of a collage of butterflies.

On a visit to the school during last week of term, Professor Derek Ogston and Margaret Carlaw, a former adviser in primary education, were impressed, not just with what the children had learned, but also with their observations, questions and enthusiasm for this aspect of the curriculum. To help encourage and maintain interest in local wildlife, each pupil received a copy of a book, recently published, about butterflies and moths in the area.

P5, 6 and 7 youngsters planted pollinator-friendly plants such as lavender and buddlia, and wild flower seeds, the flowers of which attract butterflies, bees and other insects. They have also constructed log piles to make bug habitats. This outdoor-environment work was followed up by studying the lifecycle of butterflies in the classroom, producing artwork in the form of a collage of butterflies.

On a visit to the school during last week of term, Professor Derek Ogston and Margaret Carlaw, a former adviser in primary education, were impressed, not just with what the children had learned, but also with their observations, questions and enthusiasm for this aspect of the curriculum. To help encourage and maintain interest in local wildlife, each pupil received a copy of a book, recently published, about butterflies and moths in the area.