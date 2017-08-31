Duns woman’s amazing effort to help others

A Duns woman who was supported by the Venture Trust to overcome her struggle with alcohol addiction has raised over £1,200 for the charity with a sponsored swim.

In June 2015 Annabelle McPherson enrolled on Venture Trust’s Next Steps course, designed for women in the criminal justice system and now two years later she is an inspiration to others. She has completed 6,144 lengths of Duns Swimming Pool - the equivalent of swimming the 96 mile length of the River Tweed - swimming it over a two and a half month period.

Almost 30 people, including her two daughters, joined Annabelle for her final lengths, the equivalent of “swimming out past the lighthouse at Berwick”.

“That was great, really, really good,” said Annabelle.

“When I got in the pool I was quite emotional but when I started to swim I just got on with it. It hasn’t really sunk in. Some people might think it is utter madness but it has been good for me.”

Donations can still be made until the end of September at Virgin Money Giving<http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AnnabelleMcPherson>.

“The money I am raising will hopefully help people who have fallen on hardship and lost their way and enable them to rebuild their confidence and self-esteem to enjoy a better more fulfilling life,” said Annabelle.

Duns swimming pool manager Kirsty Inkpen said. “Annabelle is a true inspiration to everyone. She took each day as it came and it just goes to show what you can achieve. I’ve never seen her so happy.”