Duns woman faces teaching council charge

A Duns Summer Festival treasurer who embezzled over £12,000 from the organisation faces a full hearing of the General Teaching Council, Scotland, this week.

Teacher Alison McWilliam was convicted of embezzlement in November 2015.

She now faces losing her teacher registration status - criminal conviction of fraud or embezzlement being one of the offences regarded by the GTC as being “most concerning”.

At the hearing the allegation before Ms McWilliam is that: “On November 2, 2015, at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, you were convicted of the following offence.

“Between February 2, 2015 and June 23, 2015 at an address in Duns you did, while acting as treasurer of the Duns Summer Festival Committee, embezzle £12,375.98.

“And in respect of the above offence, on January 11, 2016, sentenced to a Community Payback Order with two year’s supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

“In light of the above it is alleged that your fitness to teach is impaired and you are unfit to teach as a result of breaching the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s Code of Professionalism and Conduct 2012.”

Ms McWilliam faces allegations of breaching five parts of the teachers code of conduct, including ‘honesty and integrity’.

Alison McWilliam, 56, had been on the Duns Summer Festival committee for 15 years and treasurer for eight years and when she ran up a £15,000 gambling debt she used summer festival money to pay the debt. Ms McWilliam repaid the money she took.