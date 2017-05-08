Duns Rotary Club welcomes new members

The Rotary Club of Duns inducted three new members last Thursday evening – Linda Dixon, Gail Watson and Martin Smith. All are senior managers with Farne Salmon and join as part of a corporate membership arrangement with Farne Salmon.

President Jim McDevitt welcomed all three and said he looked forward to an increase in the club’s contacts and connections, particularly with the schools with which Farne Salmon had established good relations.

Andrew Mitchell spoke to the club about the work of Duns Community Council and his 25 year involvement, 21 of them as chairman. Nominations are open for new members for the Community Council and Andrew would welcome any nominations.

The club held its AGM when president Jim was pleased to announce that the club had raised almost £10,000 in the last year for community groups and charities. In addition the club had carried out 20 Santa visits, supported the Kids Out day and was currently running the Citizen of the Year Award for which nominations are invited.

The following office-bearers were elected for 2017/18: President – Stephen Morris; Senior vice-president – Ronnie Nicol; Junior vice-president – Stephen Blakey; Secretary – Andrew Lester; Treasurer – Peter Gray. The committee convenors were appointed as follows: Club Admin – Ronnie Nicol; Community Service – Robert Lamont; International – Andrew McColl; Youth and vocation – Brian Taylor; Foundation – Marshall Wilson.