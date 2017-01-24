Duns Probus members enjoy Burns Brunch

Last Wednesday president Brian Cook welcomed members of Duns Probus Club to the their annual Burns Brunch.

He handed over to MC, the inimitable Ian Turnbull. After the Selkirk Grace had been said by Doug Redpath, the Haggis was piped in by John Thomson and was addressed by the MC.

The usual fare of haggis, neeps and tatties was provided by Mandy and was much appreciated by members, some of whom had second helpings. This was followed by tea or coffee and shortbread. Members were able to wet their thrapples throughout thanks to the jovial Bill Purves behind the bar.

The entertainment began with Charlie Robertson’s appreciation of Burns, linked to his experiences as a former secondary teacher, which got many laughs from the audience.

Ian Buick is well known in Burns circles for his ‘Tam O’ Shanter’ which he performed magnificently involving a few members of the audience, especially ‘Tam’. He also performed, in his nightgown and with candle, ‘Holy Willie’s Prayer’. Teenager, Kirsten Blair Simpson sweetly sang ‘Ae Fond Kiss’ and ‘The Lea-Rig’. Her grandfather, Ronnie Simpson, belted out ‘The Braes o’ Killiecrankie’. Bill ‘Sonny Boy’ Cran played ‘Ye Banks and Braes’ on the mouth organ and recited Matt McGinn’s, a great admirer of Burns, ‘Big Effen Bee’.

There was also some community singing, led by Ronnie Simpson, from the booklets kindly lent by Duns Burns Club. Members had a great time.

The president closed the meeting by thanking all those who had contributed to a truly enjoyable occasion.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 1, with Samantha Kinghorn.