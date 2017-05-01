Duns Probus Club help local groups

Prior to the AGM of Duns Probus Club last Wednesday cheques were presented by president, Brian Cook to representatives of a number of local charities.

These included Duns Scouts - £100, Borders Talking Newspaper - £100, Duns Pipe Band - £100, Duns Mini Rugby Club - £200, Countdown 2000 - £200, Duns Masonic Lodge (towards a new kitchen) £300 and Samantha Kinghorn - £300. With the exception of Samantha Kinghorn who expressed her gratitude in a letter read out by the President, the recipients of the above included a short statement about their respective organisations in their thanks for the donations.

Then the president opened the AGM for session 2016-17. In his brief report he gave a summary of another successful year for the club. The treasurer stated that the financial position was healthy. A warm tribute was paid to Jack (Jake) Utterson who was retiring as ‘Heid Bummer’ in the kitchen. Office bearers are as follows; President - Brian Cook, Vice-President - Ronnie Cryer, Secretary - Mike Jopling, Treasurer - Bill Nairn. Committee members are Tom Simpson, Bert Kinghorn, Stewart McLean, Murray Henderson, Raymond Little and Ian Turnbull. George Burchick is Press Officer. The new session will begin on Wednesday, September 6.