Duns gets 100% affordable housing project

Duns has been chosen by Springfield Prorperties as the location for its first 100 per cent affordable housing project.

Springfield Properties recently acquired land at Springfield Road, Duns, and have now submitted plans for 74 one and two-bedroom flats, and two, three and four-bedroom terraced homes.

The site is situated to the east of Duns, on the right hand side as you come into the town from the Berwick road. There are two access points to the development site via the adjacent housing development on Springfield Avenue and Springfield Drive.

There was previous planning consent for 62 houses on the site and the road and drainage infrastructure for those plans is already in place.

Managing director Tom Leggeat is excited about the prospect: “Our plans for the site just off Springfield Avenue in Duns will regenerate a neglected pocket of land that has been abandoned since 2007. It will bring 74 new, highly efficient and cost-effective homes to the area.

“This is a great opportunity for us to introduce much-needed housing in a new location and build relationships with new housing associations, councils and communities.”

Since the Scottish Government pledged to increase the supply of affordable housing by 67% by 2021 as part of a £3billion investment, Springfield Properties have focused heavily on affordable housing to help reach the target.

Tom continued: “Affordable housing has been a focus across Scotland for many years now. We are taking this opportunity to strengthen the affordable housing sector of Springfield, and help achieve this goal.

“The need for affordable homes is Scotland wide – this includes the Borders – so we hope this application is the first of many.”

A final decision on how many of the homes will be for sale and how many will be rented has not yet been confirmed.