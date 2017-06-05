Dunbar RNLI’s busy Monday

Dunbar’s volunteer lifeboat crew were called out to rescue an injured woman at the bottom of cliffs near the town’s castle rocks on Monday morning, June 5.

The UK Coastguard asked the crew to assist emergency services who were already tending to the 43-year-old female, who had fallen close to Dunbar Leisure Pool at around 7am.

She had suffered several suspected injuries and after being assessed by ambulance service medics, assisted by members of the coastguard, it was decided to recover the woman via the lifeboat.

After retrieving a suitable rigid basket stretcher, the crew assisted in recovering the woman safely to the inshore lifeboat and returned to the harbour where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance around 20 minutes later.

On a lighter note, the crew were then immediately called to investigate a seemingly un-manned boat that was drifting in the harbour.

After launching again, one of the volunteers boarded the boat and discovered two crewmen sleeping inside, unaware their vessel had slipped its mooring.

Grateful for their early morning wake-up call, the men, on passage from Fraserburgh to the Isle of Wight, moved their boat to a safe berth and by 7.40am the inshore lifeboat was back in the boathouse and ready for service.