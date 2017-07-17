Dunbar RNLI crews called out to motor vessel engine fire

Both Dunbar lifeboats were called out following reports of an engine fire on a motor cruiser early on Friday morning, July 14.

By the time the lifeboats located the vessel at around 7am the crew on board the motor cruiser had managed to put out the fire.

Dunbar all-weather lifeboat took the motor cruiser under tow back to Dunbar Harbour, arriving just after 9am; Dunbar Coastguard Rescue Team and fire and rescue crews from Dunbar and East Linton waiting at the harbour.

Mark Anderson, Dunbar Lifeboat 2nd Coxswain said: “The crew on the motor cruiser were quick to get the situation under control.”

“No one was injured and their boat only sustained minor damage so overall this is a very positive outcome from a situation that could have easily escalated.”