Drop-in events to be held

Berwickshire residents are being invited to free drop-in events held at Duns and Eyemouth aimed at helping people make new connections and become more locally involved.

The events will be held at Eyemouth Hippodrome between 10am and noon on Tuesday, June 27, and at the Volunteer Hall in Duns between 2pm and 4pm the same day.

On the day, there will be events suitable for all adults including those with learning difficulties, mental health issues or dementia and older people who would like to be more engaged within their local area.

The events are being supported by the Bath-based non-profit organisation National Development Team for Inclusion and Scottish Borders Council’s community capacity building team.

Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston, Scottish Border Council’s executive member for adult social care, said: “The team has already been speaking to local people and getting their views about the types of social, leisure and learning experiences that are currently being provided across Berwickshire.”

He added: “I would encourage the people of Berwickshire to come along to their nearest local session so they can share their thoughts, give their suggestions and make sure their views are taken into account.”

Contact the team on 01835 825080 for more information.