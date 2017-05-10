Driver banned after crashing into tree at Coldingham

A motorist has been banned from the road for two years and fined £500 for driving while almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Travis Steven, 29, crashed into a tree in the Coldingham area on Friday, resulting in his Saab car being written off.

He appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 103 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

The court heard the food processing plant supervisor – recently separated from his wife and living at a caravan park in Coldingham – had decided to take his car for a drive after drinking.

Defence lawyer Fiona Hamilton accepted it was a high reading but said her client had been fully co-operative with police and pointed out that he had spent three nights in custody.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Steven: “Imagine if you had hit another car and killed the driver or a child.”

He reduced a three-year disqualification period to two years because of the early guilty plea tendered by Steven.

He also said Steven could take part in a drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course which, if completed successfully at his own expense, would result in a 25% reduction in the length of his ban from driving.