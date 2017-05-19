Dr Bike checks bring bikes back into use

A national project encouraging thousands of people to cycle for everyday journeys is coming to eight Borders towns over the next few weeks.

The Big Bike Revival, an award-winning programme developed by Cycling UK and funded by Transport Scotland, helps people in Scotland to bring their bikes back into use by providing bike health checks, sharing maintenance know-how and giving people more confidence.

There are 100 community groups and bicycle recycling centres across the country, joining the Big Bike Revival which aims to reach thousands of people to encourage them to get cycling again and to replace short car journeys with the bike.

In 2016, around 8,000 people participated across Scotland; this year events will run from May 1, to June 11, to encourage even more people to cycle for everyday trips.

Live Borders and the Cycling Development Group in the Borders has been awarded Big Bike Revival funding to deliver activities in the local community.

The events are Dr Bike sessions and are free to attend.

They involve giving your bike a health check and ensuring it is either safe for use and that you have a clear idea of what is needed to get back up to speed.

The events follow on from Live Borders primary school coaching sessions and are open to everyone looking to have a free bike check.

Chris Bryant, chair of the Scottish Borders Cycling Development Group, taking part in the Big Bike Revival, said: “We had the idea to offer more help after last year’s successful Cycle Skools sessions.

“Some parents would accompany their children to the sessions, but others didn’t have bikes that were in a good state of repair.

“We would like to help communities make the most of sometimes neglected bikes before the summer starts.”

There will be a Dr Bike session at Duns Primary School on Wednesday, May 31, 6-7pm.

Other sessions are at Peebles, Jedburgh, Tweedbank, Kelso, Lauder, Earlston and Hawick.