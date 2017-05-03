Double election for Berwickshire voters

Berwickshire voters will elect their new MSP on the same day they go to the ballot boxes to select their Westminster representative at the UK’s next general election.

Following John Lamont’s resignation as MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire last week, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, Ken Macintosh, announced that the by-election for a new MSP will be held on Thursday, June 8.

Rachael Hamilton

He has written to Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, as returning officer, to confirm his choice of date and ask for arrangements for the by-election to be put in place.

MSPs have been informed of the date of the poll to fill the constituency vacancy following Mr Lamont’s resignation, which took effect on May 27.

That means that voters in Berwickshire will go to the polls on June 8 to elect both their Westminster and Scottish Parliament representatives.

The only parties to announce their Scottish Parliament candidates at the time of going to press were the Scottish Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

South of Scotland MSP Rachael Hamilton, also party tourism spokesperson for the Conservatives in Scotland, has been selected as their candidate for the by-election.

Mrs Hamilton, also a hotelier in St Boswells, will stand down as a regional MSP, as required by Parliamentary rules.

Last week, it was announced that Catriona Bhatia would represent the Lib Dems in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk at the forthcoming general election.

However, after John Lamont resigned from the Scottish Parliament, the outgoing Scottish Borders councillor has been selected to contest his old seat instead.