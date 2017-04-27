Double election day in Berwickshire

Following John Lamont’s resignation as MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament has announced that the by-election for a new MSP will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

The presiding officer, the Rt Hon Ken Macintosh MSP has today (Thursday, April 27) written to Tracey Logan, chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, as returning officer, to confirm his choice of date and ask for arrangements for the by-election to be put in place.

MSPs have been informed of the date of the poll to fill the constituency vacancy following Mr Lamont’s resignation, which takes effect from 1pm today.

That means that voters in Berwickshire will go to the polls on Thursday June 8 elect their both representative at Westminster and their representative for the Scottish Parliament.