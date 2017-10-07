Doctor’s surgery set to become house

Turning the former doctor’s surgery at Cockburnspath back into a dwelling house is on the cards after Eyemouth Medical Practice held its final surgery in the building in August.

An application by architect Keith Renton has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for permission for a change of use of the building, used as a doctor’s surgery since 1994.

In his submission, Mr Renton explains: “The building is located in the centre of Cockburnspath adjacent to the village square with surrounding properties primarily in residential use.

“Although the building does not have external space for off-street parking, there is off-street and street public parking nearby if required.”