Disturbance in hotel

An Eyemouth man who spat in the faces of two people during a hotel bar disturbance has been ordered to pay them £150 each in compensation.

Christopher Paterson, 29, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Newcastle Arms, High Street, Coldstream, on March 9.

The court heard how Paterson struggled violently with staff and customers, challenged others to fight and tried to get back into the premises after being told to leave due to his drunken condition.

Paterson, of Queens Road, admitted spitting in the face of both a female employee at the Newcastle Arms and a man.

As well being ordered to pay compensation, Paterson was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and was placed on supervision for 18 months.