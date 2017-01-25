Disappointing end to lowland haggis hunt

A haggis hunt across the Lammermuirs has kept customers of ScotlandShop.com intrigued over recent weeks.

The online retailer of tailored tartan and Tweed clothing and accessories is based near Duns, and it enlisted the help of two Duns Primary School pupils, Harry White and Cameron Redden. to act in a series of five videos with actor John Ritchie, previously seen in Outlander and Jonathan Creek.

Haggis hunting across the moors is tiring work.

The two boys led John on a madcap adventure to capture the mythical lowland haggis, which differs from the Highland variety in a number of ways, including the arrangement of its legs and its height.

Its diminutive stature could be why it is so rarely seen.

Harry and Cameron point out the tell-tale signs of a lowland haggis having been in the Lammermuirs. These signs range from strangely disturbed vegetation and loose dirt to distinctive faeces.

But despite their best efforts the hunters returned empty-handed.

Harry White and Cameron Redden are determined to hunt down the haggis.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The videos are very short, the longest being only three minutes long,yet they manage to convey the beauty of the Borders as well as its famed sense of humour.

“It is hoped that these videos will encourage people of Scottish descent to take an interest in their heritage and visit the Scottish Borders.