Disabled Ramblers take on 1,400 ft climb at Bowhill

Members of the Disabled Ramblers from across the UK recently paid a visit to Bowhill House and Country Estate.

The organisation chose the Estate for its latest ramble on all-terrain mobility scooters, such as the Beamer ‘Tramper’, where they took on its longest route, the Duchess Drive.

Some travelled all the way from Hampshire and Oxfordshire for the trek which covered nearly seven miles and involved a 1,435ft climb.

They were accompanied by Bowhill’s Ranger Rory Powell as well as a number of able-bodied helpers who assisted with loading the scooters and other jobs on the challenging but breath-taking route.

The visit was organised by James Babington Smith, a Scottish member of the Association who coordinated with the SNH funded Ranger service based on the Estate to plan a route suitable for the Trampers.

He said: “It was such a pleasure being out in the hills and when we got to the top of the Duchess Drive we had such a wonderful view both north and south.

“We only saw a little bit of rain and everyone who came out to take part in the ramble was absolutely delighted and really enjoyed themselves.

“When I got in touch with Bowhill to organise our visit, the Estate’s Ranger, Rory, couldn’t have been more helpful. We worked together to map out a route and then he walked the route with me to ensure we could take in all the key highlights while bearing in mind practicalities like the battery life of the scooters.”

The Disabled Ramblers exists to help mobility-challenged people get out into the countryside. Members ramble in all weather and over a variety of terrain, with rambles graded according to terrain. While the majority of members hail from England and Wales, James is keen to encourage more Scots to sign up and enjoy the fantastic events organised by the Disabled Ramblers.

Anyone interested can find out more at www.disabledramblers.co.uk.