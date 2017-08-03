Defibrillators now available

Two redundant phone boxes in Hume and Greenlaw are now kitted out with defibrillators and a third one has been provided at Greenlaw Bowling Club, thanks to a community effort.

All three, stored in heated cabinets, are fully automatic, operational and accessible.

Gerry McCann, who has been involved in the project from the beginning, said: “In effect, we have delivered more than expected, but it is a great result.

“Thanks are due as follows – Rosie Letts donated a defib and cabinet in memory of her late husband Charlie, and Colin Baxter procured another for us via the public-access scheme run by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“BT then agreed for us to adopt the two phone kiosks after the telephone equipment had been removed. They also provided paint kits for the kiosks.”

Local residents and businesses donated to the scheme and between them raised £2,755, more than their original target.

“Costs to date are £1,676, which means we have a surplus of £1,079, which is in part due to the further kindness of both Kenny Waddell and Willie Chalmers, who fitted the cabinets free of charge,” added Gerry. “Thanks also to Alex Preston for the free electrical connections.

“The surplus will be set aside to meet future purchases of consumables – batteries, pads etc – for the machines.

“It’s a fantastic outcome and an outstanding example of what can be achieved when everyone pulls together in support of a good cause.”