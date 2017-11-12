Defibrillator for Duns hall

Thanks to a Berwickshire Housing Association donation a new public access defibrillatorhas been installed at The Volunteer Hall, Duns. The town now has three public access defibrillators, the other two located at the council offices on Newtown Street and in the Market Square beside the post box.

They provide immediate treatment to cardiac arrest patients buying vital time before the emergency services arrive.

This is crucial in the remote communities we have within Berwickshire when every minute that passes from the beginning of a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival drop by 10%.

Iain Lothian, Chairman of Duns Community First responders, who cover an area of about three miles radius from Duns to Cranshaws and Longformacus, has seen for himself first-hand the difference a defibrillator can make; “The new defibrillator will directly benefit all the residents within Duns. While we hope that it will not be used, it quite simply means the difference between life and death should someone suffer a cardiac arrest. We are grateful to Berwickshire Housing Association for the donation of funds to purchase the new unit for the local community”.

The high-tech defibrillator is suitable for use by all members of the public. You simply switch it on and listen to the instructions. You can’t go wrong; the defibrillators are designed to be fully automatic and won’t shock a patient if they don’t need to be shocked.