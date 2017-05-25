Dandy Dinmont puppies cause a stir

Interest in these five adorable Dandy Dinmont puppies is coming from far and wide, including someone from Russia interested in buying one.

With only 80 Dandy Dinmont puppies born in the UK last year, these three girls and two boys are proving very popular with fans of the Borders breed.

They are the first litter born to a Dandy Dinmont bitch owned by Kenny and Shona Allan, of Eyemouth, and all of them are already spoken for. The Allans decided that Russia was just too far to send the puppies, so owners in Fife, Newcastle and Southampton will soon be taking home their little bundles of joy.