Customers at Duns Co-op get chance to help local charities

Three Duns charities are set to benefit from more than £2,000 already raised by Co-op members through the retailer’s local community fund.

Staff at the Duns store nominated Duns Pipe Band, Friends of the Knoll and the town’s first responders to benefit from the fund.

To raise awareness among customers about how they can help the three organisations, all three charities will be in the Duns store this Saturday, January 21, to promote the work they do.

The pipe band will have some of their younger members in store being shown how to play the pipes and drums, and more established band members will play tunes for shoppers.

The band are currently fundraising to buy new sporrans.

The Friends of the Knoll group is seeking to provide patients with new equipment such as patient chairs, foot stools and perch stools.

The first responders want to buy some new equipment including a public-access defibrillator and will be in store demonstrating some of their existing equipment.

Each charity is nominated for a period of six months, and the final amounts raised will be revealed later this year.

Every time a member shops at Co-op, 1% of what they spend on own brand products and services goes to the local community fund.

Members have already earned more than £1m for 4,000-plus good causes across the country, along with money raised from carrier bag sales that also goes to charities.

Members can log into their online membership account and choose which charity they want their 1% to go to. If they don’t choose a charity, all three receive an equal share of the funding.

In the next round of funding, customers have the opportunity to nominate charities they wish to see benefit.