Cruise ship to visit harbour

The cruise ship Hanseatic makes a return visit to Eyemouth next month after last anchoring off the Berwickshire fishing port in 2015.

Harbourmaster Richard Lawton has issued a local notice to mariners outlining how the visit of the ship with its 160, mostly German passengers will affect operations at the port.

“The cruise ship Hanseatic will anchor off Eyemouth on the morning of Saturday, June 17,” he said.

“Passengers will be landed by tender at the middle pier pontoon, where a temporary security area and gate will be established.

“There will be restricted vehicular access to the middle pier on Saturday, June 17, with no access beyond a point 50m from the security gate at the pontoon access ramp.

“Pedestrian access to the pontoon secure area will be restricted and will be suspended briefly when passengers are landing and embarking.

“Parking will be suspended on the roadside at Gunsgreen Quay from Friday, June 16, until evening Saturday, June 17.”

Oliver Kieran, Eyemouth Harbour Trust’s chairman said: “This is all part of the trust’s strategy to develop Eyemouth Harbour as a first port of call so as to create opportunities for the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas.”

Mr Lawton added: “We hope to build on this visit and attract smaller expedition andcruise vessels.”