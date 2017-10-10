Crowds flock to Border Shepherds’ Show

The region’s final agricultural show of the season boasted huge crowds at the weekend as fine weather pulled in a huge crowd to Yetholm at the weekend.
The 154th Border Shepherds’ Show, saw more than 1,000 exhibitiors and spectators pour through the gates at the village haugh on Saturday.
The supreme champion of the show was a North Country Hill Cheviot (Lairg Type) owned by William Thomson from Hownam Grange while reserve supreme champion was Dallas Allan’s North Country Cheviot.
Show secretary Angela Walker said: “We had fantastic weather, brilliant footfall and everything was very well attended. Exhibits were way up on last year and we had 300 entries of sticks which is the biggest ever in the show.”
The record breaking entry of sticks, Angela added, paid testament to the popularity of stalwart Charlie Grant, who judged chose the winners for the last time on Saturday after 25 years co-ordinating the championship.
Aside from the competition classes, main ring entertainment included a vintage tractor display, the College Valley Hunt hounds, a demonstration from the Sealpin Gundogs from Lilliesleaf, children’s games and performances from Duns Pipe Band. Further attractions included the education tent, charity stalls, children’s shows and the morning’s hill race.
Full results are as follows:-
Overall sheep winners – The P L Fullerton challenge cup for overall champion sheep – William Thomson
Frank Gibson cup for overall reserve champion – W D Allen
Silver challenge cup for best female sheep – W D Allen
North country hill cheviot (Lairg type) – Robertson Timber trophy for best exhibit – William Thomson
Cheviot sheep – Thomas R Elliot challenge cup for best exhibit – Tom Elliot
W A Paton cup for reserve – Tom Elliot
James Storie memorial cup for best exhibit hirsel – Tom Elliot
Anderson medal for best exhibit in class seven – Tom Elliot
Blackface sheep – Sir A Sutherland cup for best exhibit – D Redpath
Kelso Chronicle cup for reserve – Ewan Kinghorn
W J Little tankard for best exhibit in classes 20,21,22 – Ewan Kinghorn
The R H Kinghorn Memorial challenge cup most points in classes 16-22 and 35 – Ewan Kinghorn
Mule – J S Robertson trophy for best exhibit – R Mackie
North Country Cheviot – Major A C Marshall plate for best exhibit – W D Allen
Silver cup for reserve champion – Jim Thomson
Any other breed – Braes trophy for overall champion: Pam Cessford
G and M Nisbet trophy for best Suffolk – Pam Cessford
William Turnbull cup for best texel – Jamie Gilchrist
Young handlers- Fleming Farms cup for best exhibit – Georgina Thomson
Black Sheep – Plaque for best exhibit – Tom Elliot
Prime Lambs – Border Livestock trophy for the best pair – G A Oliver
Shetland sheep – A and M Arbuckle and S Meikle Brae flock trophy for best lamb – A and M Arbuckle and S Meikle
Walking sticks – The R Smith Memorial Trophy for best exhibit – Dane Love
Surekill trophy for reserve – Dane Love
The C Grant cup for best exhibit in novice classes – Ian Smith
Perpetual trophy by Scottish Crookmakers Association – Stephen Bell
Inscribed tankard from Yetholm Show to the champion of champions winner – Stephen Bell
Surekill trophies for reserves – Arthur Dent and Philip Roskell
Dane Love quaich for novice champion of champions – Barry Frizell
Quaich for novice champion of champions reserve – Murray Playfair
Yetholm Shepherds’ Show hill race – Winner – Brian Marshall (37.14); 2 – Tim McCall (39.09); 3 – Chris Hutchinson (39.30) First lady – Claire Bagness (47.21)
Children’s classes – Pre-School – class 2 – Sadie Brotheston; class 4 – Harriet Freeland-Cook.
Primary – class 1 – Jessie Norris; class 2 – Jessie Norris; class 3 – Connie Grant; class 4 – Will Butler; class 5 – Harvey Sanderson; class 6 – Rosie Letham (P3-5); Hannah McDonell (P6-7) and Joanna Howlett (High School)
Secondary – class 1 – Susie Robson; class 2 – Harry Grant; class 4: Ryan Robson; class 5 – Anya Flint.
