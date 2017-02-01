Third man in court over series of thefts

A third man has now appeared in court in connection with a series of break-ins to vehicles in Berwickshire during December.

Overnight between Monday and Tuesday, December 12 and 13, seven Ford Transit Connect vans were broken into in the Duns and Reston areas.

Items stolen were collectively estimated to be worth a four-figure sum and included motocross equipment, gardening equipment and tools.

Two men, aged 29 and 38, previously appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on December 20 after being charged in relation to the series of thefts from vehicles.

The third, aged 24, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.