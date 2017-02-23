Shop assistant foiled drug-fuelled raider

A Hawick woman who tried to rob a grocery with a golf club and knife was jailed for 17 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Natasha Murray, 26, was said to be under the influence of drugs when she burst into Kat’s Corner Shop in Hawick and demanded money from assistant Patricia Yule. She brandished a knife at the female employee and swung a golf club at her during the robbery bid.

The court was told that the Ms Yule managed to get hold of the club and was involved in a struggle with Murray before a member of the public heard her shout for help and the accused ran off.

Murray, of Howegate, Hawick, pleaded guilty to assault and attempting to rob the shop in Myreslaw Green on July 7 and received a 400-day jail sentence. She was handed another 120 days’ prison for spitting on a Tesco employee, stealing £94 worth of cosmetics from the Galashiels store in September and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Murray’s grandmother suspected she was under the influence of something on the day of the offence and she left the house after being given a row by her grandfather.

She was spotted at around 1.20pm in an agitated state and with her hood up which was unusual for July.

Mr Fraser said: “At 1.30pm she entered the shop and demanded £20 from a 26-year-old employee.

“She saw that the accused was holding a knife and a golf club and tried to engage her in conversation before bravely grabbing hold of the golf club and a struggle ensued. A member of the public heard her shout, ‘She is trying to take something’, and the accused ran off.

“Ms Yule was clearly upset and left holding the knife and the golf club.”

Police recognised Murray from CCTV footage and called at her home where they found her hiding in a rolled-up carpet in the living room.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: “She has little recollection of what happened. There is precious little that can be said in mitigation.

“Her grandmother said she had never seen her in such a state.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson described the grocery store incident as “shocking” and said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

EXPENSIVE SHOPLIFTING TRIP

A Hawick couple who went on a shoplifting spree to feed their heroin addiction have been ordered to pay more than £500 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Shaun Trott, 48, and Tracy Groat, 45, pleaded guilty to stealing food and toiletries from Iceland, Boots and Superdrug in Hawick between August 13 and August 28.

The court was told that the couple were spotted stealing meat to the value of £75 from Iceland on August 13. They sent a letter to Iceland apologising for their actions which was handed over to the police and three more shoplifting offences later in the month came to light.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme explained how last year the couple invited a friend to stay at their house in Beattie Court who introduced them to heroin.

He said: “They dabbled and became addicted to it. They discovered they had no money left for food or electricity. They stole the food to eat and the toiletries to sell.”

Mr Hulme added: “They are deeply ashamed of their actions.”

Trott and Groat were ordered to pay £35 each to Iceland, £156 each to Boots and £28 each to Superdrug. In addition, they were both fined £50 for a second shoplifting offence at Boots when there was a full recovery of 27 cans of deodorant.

BANNED DRIVER ‘TOOK A CHANCE’

A banned motorist was spotted driving by police officers in Hawick.

Father-of-three Shaun Grieve pleaded guilty to the offence and also having no insurance in Wilton Crescent on November 20.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court: “The offence happened at 10.45am when police officers recognised him as a disqualified driver and pulled his Ford Transit van over.”

Mat Patrick, defending, said: “The vehicle in question was insured, but he was not covered by the insurance as he is a disqualified driver.”

The lawyer added: “The vehicle belongs to his long-term partner.”

He said the vehicle was parked in the street and needed to be moved to a car park, but his partner was not well enough to drive it.

Mr Patrick added: “He took a chance to move the van two streets away.”

Grieve, 26, of Shakspeare Way, Blackburn, Lancashire, was banned for 24 months for driving while disqualified and fined £200.

He was fined £100 for the insurance offence.

HOME CURFEW FOR OFFENDER

A Kelso man who was caught in the act trying to steal property from a vehicle ended up in a violent struggle with police officers.

Mark Turnbull, 29, of Maxmill Park, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to entering the vehicle which was parked in Abbey View, Kelso, on February 8 before his confrontation with police.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said: “At 1am neighbours were alerted by a noise and the police were called.

“The officers then found the accused inside the driver’s door of the Volvo. He was searching through the glove compartment with a torch and did not notice the police were there.

“An officer put a handcuff on him and he started to struggle.

“He would not allow both handcuffs on him and kicked out with his legs.”

Solicitor for Turnbull, Ed Hulme, said his client had little recollection of the incident due to valium intoxication, adding: “He struggles with drugs misuse. He could not even recall appearing in court next day.”

The court was told Turnbull had been in custody since February 8.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him: “It is crystal clear that imprisonment is not working with you. I am going to take a chance and release you on bail.”

Sentence was deferred until March 20 for background reports and Turnbull was given a home curfew between 7pm-7am.

HUNTSMEN TO STAND TRIAL

Two huntsmen from the Borders will stand trial on a charge of deliberately hunting a fox with a pack of dogs.

Jedforest Hunt members Johnathan Riley, 23, and 66-year-old John Richardson pleaded not guilty to the charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The pair, of Abbotrule, Bonchester Bridge, deny deliberating hunting a wild mammal while acting with others on land surrounding Townfoothill, near Jedburgh, on February 18.

No huntsmen have yet fallen foul of the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002, but two individuals have been convicted for hunting foxes with dogs and 10 for hare coursing.

Riley and Richardson will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 16 and 17. A pre-trial hearing will take place on March 6.

BAG SNATCH BID ALLEGATION

A man has appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and denied attempting to snatch a handbag from a 58-year-old woman in Eyemouth.

Anatolij Popov, who is 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted theft. He is alleged to have approached the woman in Renton Terrace on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 13, and tried to grab her bag.

Popov, of Hurker Crescent, Eyemouth, will stand trial on March 23.

KELSO TRIO ACCUSED

Three Kelso men have been accused of threatening or abusive behaviour in their home street of Orchard Park on August 16.

Kevin Henderson, 35, Steven Hunter, 44, and 46-year-old Stuart McLarty will stand trial on March 21 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

DENIES HEROIN POSSESSION

A Hawick man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of being in possession of heroin.

Darren Johnstone, 33, of Mayfield Drive, denies the offence which is said to have happened in Waverley Walk, Hawick, on August 29.

A trial date was set for March 23.

LEAD THEFT CHARGE

A Hawick man will go to trial on a charge of stealing lead from a local mill.

Darrell Gray, 27, of Burnfoot Road, pleaded not guilty to the offence which is said to have happened at Buccleuch Mills in Carnarvan Street, Hawick, on July 27/28, 2015.

The trial date was set for March 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

BURNMOUTH MAN’S JURY TRIAL

A Berwickshire man faces trial by jury at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on five charges.

Geoffrey Burge, 56, of Upper Burnmouth, is accused of assaulting a man and a woman with a knife, and also striking the woman on the face with a hammer. He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and a hammer.

Burge has denied all charges and the trial is set to go ahead on Monday.

REPORTS ON MUSICIAN

A musician has admitted fraudulently obtaining more than £3,000 to provide a ceilidh band when he had no intention of doing so.

Gary Forrest, 30, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to seven offences involving sums between £200 and £830 – totalling £3,710. They happened between November 2014 and October 2015 at his home near Jedburgh.

The court heard that Forrest had already handed over £2,500 to the police to compensate the people who had booked his ceilidh band.

Forrest also pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner at a house in Melrose in October.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until March 27 for the production of background reports.

APPEARED FROM CUSTODY

An Innerleithen woman has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and denied assaulting her former partner.

Zoe Herriot, 31, of Buccleuch Street, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and struggling with others.

The offences are alleged to have happened in Buccleuch Street and Horsbrugh Street, Innerleithen, last Wednesday.

A trial date was set for April 13, with an intermediate hearing on March 13, and Herriot was released on bail.

DOG CHARGE CASE CONTINUED

A Hawick man has been accused of having a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Marius Tanasa, 22, of Boonraw Road, is alleged to have been in charge of a Lakeland Patterdale Terrier which chased a 13-year-old boy and bit him on his body to his injury.

The offence is said to have been committed in Boonraw Road on March 21.

The case was continued without plea until January 9 to give the accused the services of an interpreter.