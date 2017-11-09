Sex offender, 29, ‘well aware’ girl was just 15

A Hawick man will be sentenced next month for having sex with an under-age girl.

David Adamson, 29, of the Loan, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on various occasions between January 1, 2015, and April 15, 2015, at two houses in Selkirk.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told on Monday that the girl was 15 at the time.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Adamson was well aware of the youngster’s age and he regularly said to her that he could not wait until she was 16 so they could have an open relationship.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Adamson: “You will appreciate this is an extremely serious matter.”

Sentence was deferred until Monday, December 18, for background reports, and Adamson’s name was placed on the sex offenders’ register in the meantime.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally sending a written communication to the teenager.

The case will recall at Selkirk Sheriff Court on December 18.

EMBEZZLER FINED £300

A Berwickshire man found guilty of embezzlement following a trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court has been fined £300.

Robin Anderson, 59, of Birgham, had denied embezzling £2,168 while employed as office manager at Elliot Henderson and Sons in Selkirk.

The embezzled sum related to wages that Anderson was paid by the plant hire firm and he claimed he was entitled to.

The offence was committed between October 2015 and July 2016.

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED BY COURT

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Galashiels man after he failed to show up at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

James Sutherland, 50, of Balmoral Road, previously denied assaulting a female by seizing her by the neck and repeatedly punching and kicking her and stamping on her body, during which she had a seizure, on July 2 at his home address.

CANNABIS OFFENDER

Background reports have been ordered on a Galashiels drug-dealer.

Tasha White, 25, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at her Torwoodlee Road home on November 25 last year.

The court was told the amount of cannabis was valued at £400.

Sentence was deferred until December 5 for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

Her co-accused – Alan Bell, 33, of Glendinning Terrace, Galashiels – had a not-guilty plea accepted by the crown.

GALA MEN DENY DRUG-DEALING

Two Galashiels men will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on drug-dealing charges.

Andrew Taylor, 42, of Croft Road, and 39-year-old Stuart Morgan, of Glendinning Terrace, deny being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the A72 Galashiels-Clovenfords road on September 8. Taylor faces a third charge of possession of cannabis.

The trial date was set for December 7.

MAN GUILTY OF DAMAGING CARS

A Galashiels man will be sentenced next month for causing £6,000 damage to vehicles on a garage forecourt.

George Tunnicliffe, 56, of High Street, was found guilty after a trial of wilfully and recklessly damaging several cars at AG Lees in Huddersfield Street, Galashiels, on March 4.

Background reports have been ordered for December 5 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

NOT-GUILTY PLEA TO STRUGGLING

Dylan Davies, 21, of Glenburn Avenue, Newtown, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on December 7 accused of struggling violently with two police constables at High Buckholmside, Galashiels, on June 27.

He also denies possession of cannabis.

SENTENCE DEFERRED

A Hawick man involved in a bust-up with his partner will be sentenced next month.

Andrew Atkinson, 30, of Buccleuch Street, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, on November 2.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until December 18 for background reports, including a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

ASSAULT CASE DESERTED

A 43-year-old man accused of carrying out an assault in Kelso Rugby Club has had the case against him deserted.

Thomas Orr, 43, of Oakfield Court, was alleged to have struck a man on the head to his severe injury on June 2.

But when the case called for trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, the crown announced the case was being deserted.

OAP MUST BEHAVE HIMSELF

Sentence has been deferred for six months for good behaviour on a Galashiels pensioner involved in a bust-up with his partner of 46 years.

Tyrone Guthrie, 65, of Stable Gardens, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, knocking over a table and throwing a bottle of beer around a house in Essenside Drive, Tweedbank, on October 20.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said it had been a sad set of circumstances as their relationship was coming to an end.

Sentence was deferred until May 8.

ACCUSED FACES NINE CHARGES

A Hawick man has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of a total of nine offences.

Alyxs Millar, 24, is charged on petition with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and three assaults.

He also faces two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour, two breaches of bail and one charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on various dates in Hawick this year.

Millar made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

The accused was remanded in custody by sheriff David Clapham.

NEW TRIAL DATE FOR GALA MAN

The trial of a Galashiels man accused of running an Indian restaurant for three months despite being banned from doing so will now take place next year.

Navojyoti Roy, 49, was due to stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday, but pressure of business meant the case was unable to proceed, so a fresh trial date has been scheduled for January 25.

ARREST WARRANT AFTER NO-SHOW

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hawick man after he failed to turn up at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to answer drugs charges.

James Hay, 39, of Branxholme Road, is accused of producing cannabis and being in possession of the class-B drug at a house in Cavers View, Hawick, on September 8.

MAN JAILED FOR FLOUTING ORDER

A man has been jailed for 150 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court, for persistently contacting his estranged wife at a house near Lauder despite being ordered not to do so.

Peter Conroy, 28, of Goosander Street, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on various occasions between September 3 and 6.

MAN REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A 32-year-old man will be sentenced later this month for the theft of cash from a property in Darnick.

Peter Porter, now living in West Yorkshire, stole £15 and 90 euros on May 28.

Sentence was deferred until November 28 for reports.

After failing to appear at a previous hearing, he was remanded in custody.

BREACHES OF CURFEW DENIED

A Walkerburn man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being accused of breaching a curfew on three occasions.

Harrison Long, 26, denies the offences, said to have happened at his Hall Street home last month.

A trial date has been fixed for Thursday, November 23, and contempt of court proceedings will also be considered on that date by the sheriff.

KNIFE OFFENDER TO BE SENTENCED

Adrian Kotula, 35, of Northgate, Peebles, will be sentenced next month.

Kotula used abusive language towards his wife and brandished a knife at her at a house in Elcho Street, Peebles, on March 18.

DECEMBER TRIAL DATE

A Galashiels man will stand trial next month on a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Michael McColm, 50, pleaded not guilty to struggling violently with a male and a female at his Fairnilee Farm home on June 4. Trial is set to take place on December 7.

BAIL BREACH ALLEGATION

A Kelso teenager has been accused of breaching his bail conditions.

David Gold, 18, of Grovehill, appeared from custody and denied a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and entering the Black Swan pub on Saturday and sitting in close proximity to a female he has been ordered to stay away from.

A trial date has been set for December 14 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

MAN APPEARED FROM CUSTODY

A Hawick man appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and denied causing a disturbance at his former partner’s home on Sunday.

Christopher Skeffington, 41, of Fisher Avenue, pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Plora Terrace, Innerleithen.

A trial date has been fixed for January 18, with an intermediate hearing on December 18.

COURT CAR PARK ASSAULT CHARGE

A Hawick man has been accused of carrying out an assault in the car park at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Allan Murray, 43, of McLagan Drive, denies assaulting Edward Tams while he was in the custody of G4S staff and seizing hold of his arm while he was handcuffed, to his injury, on January 19.

A trial date has been fixed for February 1 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on January 3.

DRINK-DRIVING CHARGE DENIED

A motorist has denied driving while more than three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit in Lauder Road, Earlston, on October 20.

Stelian Pantazi, 59, of London, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 2.

NO CERTIFICATE FOR AIR WEAPON

A chef has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next seven months after being convicted of having no certificate for an air weapon in his possession.

Jonathan Streets, 31, said he was unaware the law had changed, now requiring a certificate for a BB gun, when police officers visited his Maxmill Park home in Kelso on May 18 following a tip-off.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the real issue was that Streets did not have a certificate for the weapon.

He explained: “This is something that came in at the turn of the year.

“Prior to Christmas, this would not have been an offence, but it certainly is now.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client was given the air weapon by a friend, but it was in three pieces and could not be used.

He added: “He was not aware of the change in law.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until June 18 for good behaviour when Streets has other matters calling. He said it was likely he would be fined when the case recalls.

VICTIM IN NEED OF TETANUS JABS

A 23-year-old man bit a police officer during a disturbance, Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard.

Daniel Morgans, of Southampton in Hampshire, was visiting a 17-year-old female in Hawick when police were called to the property at around 10.30pm on Sunday, September 3.

He was given a warning about his behaviour, but as the officers left the property, Morgans appeared on the balcony and made comments that gave the police no option but to return.

As he was being arrested in the stairwell of the flats, he started to struggle with them.

During that struggle, he bit a male constable on the body and kicked him. Morgans only calmed down when he was threatened with CS spray.

The 17-year-old female joined in the disturbance and bit a police officer, leaving teeth marks and broken skin.

The officer was taken to the Borders General Hospital to be assessed and will require tetanus injections.

Morgans admitted obstructing police and assaulting a police constable.

The 17-year-old female, now living in Selkirk, admitted charges of obstructing police by seizing hold of an officer and pushing him.

She also pleaded guilty to a second charge of assaulting a police officer by punching him to the head and biting him on the body.

Mat Patrick, defending, said: “From the outset, he accepted that he instigated this, and his behaviour towards the police was antagonistic.”

Mr Patrick explained that his client suffers from mental health issues, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, learning difficulties, anxiety and stress.

He added: “This had a part to play in his inability to control himself.”

Morgans, paid £350 a fortnight in benefits, was fined £300, and the teenager was ordered to pay £225.

VICTIM FELL ONTO GLASS DOOR

A man has been ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting struggling violently with his sister-in-law’s former partner.

Desmond Hookway, 43, turned up at their house in Newcastleton on February 11 to help take away the woman’s belongings after the couple split the previous day.

He then got involved in an argument with Michael Saint, and during the ensuing struggle, the householder lost his balance and fell against a glass door.

Fiona Hamilton, defending, told Jedburgh Sheriff Court: “It was a heated situation which ended in a struggle.”

Hookway, of Turnberry Crescent, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, was told the unpaid work was an alternative to a fine.

MAN ACCUSED OF LAGER THEFT

A 31-year-old man has been accused of stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from a Kelso hotel.

Paul McLean, of Heiton, pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to that theft, alleged to have been committed at the Ednam House Hotel on August 28. He also denied a second charge of struggling violently with police officers.

A trial date has been set for November 14.

Bail conditions include not entering the grounds of the hotel.

CROWN DESERTS PUNCH CASE

A 44-year-old man accused of assaulting a Hawick takeaway customer has had the case against him deserted.

Akif Maybasilgan, of Fraser Avenue, Hawick, had denied punching a teenager in the face to his injury.

He had lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The alleged offence was said to have been committed in the Caspian Takeaway, in Howegate, on June 28.

Before a trial was due to get under way at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, the crown announced that the case was being deserted for the time being.

WOMAN BANNED FROM BOOZING

A woman has been ordered not to drink any alcohol for the next month after she went “berserk” in her Eildon Crescent home in Melrose during a bust-up with her partner.

Nyesha Mercer, 22, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a disturbance last month.

She admitted throwing items around and breaking them, resulting in her partner, Daniel Whigham, being injured.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said police received a call to say she had “gone berserk in the house”.

Sentence was deferred until December 5 for background reports.

Mercer was granted bail, with one of the conditions being that she is not allowed to consume alochol and would have to provide a clean sample if breathalysed by the police.

ORNAMENT DAMAGED

A Jedburgh woman involved in a bust-up with neighbours, involving damaging a garden ornament, has had her sentence deferred at the town’s sheriff court until next month.

Annette Gardiner, 54, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner between August 8 and August 10 by shouting and swearing and making abusive and offensive comments prejudiced in relation to disability.

She also admitted damaging a garden ornament valued at £8 on August 10 in Cairnmount, Jedburgh.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there had been a lengthy history of difficulties between the neighbours involved.

Background reports have been ordered, including a psychiatric assessment.

The case will recall on December 11.