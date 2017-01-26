Roofer set fire to his house with blowtorch

A man who set fire to his Innerleithen home with a blowtorch during a stand-off with police has been placed on supervision for the next three years.

Paul Hay, 51, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace at the Horsburgh Street property on September 30 last year.

The self-employed roofer admitted shouting and swearing, threatening others with violence, setting fire to the stairs and brandishing a crowbar, can of petrol and two blowtorches, as well as throwing items from the house and threatening to kill police officers.

Prosecuting at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Tessa Bradley said Hay had been suffering mental health issues and was on prescribed medication when the incident started.

She explained that his wife had phoned home, and he appeared to be suffering from some kind of mental health episode as she got a bizarre response from him.

Ms Bradley went on: “She went home, but the doors were locked. She looked inside and he was holding a petrol can and a blowtorch.

“She went to ask a neighbour for help. He had a crowbar in his hand which he aimed towards the neighbour if he came closer.

“The accused agreed to let the dog out, and when he did so, Mrs Hay could smell gas.

“He started breaking windows inside the property.”

Ms Bradley said at 11.42am two police constables arrived, and shortly after, smoke was spotted coming from the house, and they could see flames at the window.

She added: “There was a well-established fire going on and a smell of gas. He was shouting a tirade of abuse, and Hay broke the living room window with the crowbar.”

The fiscal said the neighbours had to be evacuated from their property. A constable advised Hay to move to the back of his home, which he did, allowing firefighters to enter the front of the building.

Hay then appeared at the kitchen door holding the blowtorch and threatening to kill them if they did not back off.

He was demanding to see his 11-year-old daughter but was told that would not be possible while he was carrying the blowtorch.

During the next 40 minutes, he continued to move around the house, holding the blowtorch and crowbar and was shouting that the police were going to shoot him and he wanted to die, adding that his wife was going to leave him.

Ms Bradley said he eventually put the fuel can and crowbar on the floor but still held onto the blowtorch.

She continued: “He appeared to be less aggressive and wanted to end his life.”

Ms Bradley said the stand-off was resolved when Hay put down the blowtorch and the constables rushed at him and put him in handcuffs.

She added: “He was taken to a waiting ambulance and taken to Borders General Hospital, where he was calm and compliant.”

The prosecutor said the fire caused extensive damage to the property.

Hay’s lawyer, Ed Hulme, said a build-up of pressures over the past 12 months had got on top of his client.

Hay had been in custody since September 30, he added.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the supervision order was a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

GUITARIST HAD DRUGS AT FESTIVAL

A guitarist in a soul band has been fined after admitting being in possession of drugs at a musical festival in the Borders.

James Henderson, bass guitarist with Inverness-shire-based Scooty and the Skyhooks, was found to have ecstasy and amphetamines on him when searched at Riverside Rock in Jedburgh last June.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that the 52-year-old came to the attention of police at the back of the main tent at the festival which attracted around 2,000 people.

Depute procurator fiscal Tessa Bradley said he was asked on a couple of occasions whether he was in possession of drugs and said no, but two bags of white powder, found to be amphetamines valued at between £35 and £70, and two class-A ecstasy tablets, worth between £20 and £30, were recovered.

Fiona Hamilton, defending, said: “He was there for the festival as he plays in a band as bass guitarist. He had the drugs on a recreational basis. Hopefully this is a one-off.”

Sheriff Kevin Drummond told the delivery driver: “You are a mature adult, and you don’t need me to tell you the dangers of a class-A drug such as ecstasy.”

Henderson, of Beauly, Invernessshire, was fined a total of £465.

MAN DENIES HANDBAG SNATCH BID

A man has denied attempting to snatch a handbag from a 58-year-old woman in Eyemouth.

Anatolij Popov, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted theft. He is alleged to have approached the woman in Renton Terrace on December 13 and tried to grab her bag.

Popov, of Hurker Crescent, Eyemouth, will stand trial on March 23, with an intermediate hearing on February 20.

He was bailed by sheriff Kevin Drummond at Jedburgh Sheriff Court with special conditions.

TEENAGER FACES ASSAULT CHARGES

A Lauder teenager appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of two assaults.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out the assaults on the same man in Kelso on December 17.

He made no plea or declaration, and the case was continued for further examination.

The teenager was bailed.

SHERIFF ADDS £200 TO TRIP BILL

A 40-year-old man was fined £200 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaching the Sexual Offences Act by travelling to Italy without notifying police.

Robert Easton, of Old Town, Ayton, pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to notify police that he intended to travel to Venice on November 28, returning two days later.

As part of his sex offenders’ registration, he has to tell police when he goes abroad.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, said: “This was a surprise trip organised by his partner.

“It came to light when, on the way back, it was flagged up by showing his passport.”

Fiona Hamilton, defending, said Easton’s partner told him about the trip on the Friday night, and they were due to leave the following afternoon.

The solicitor said he did not realise he was breaching the order as he had not read it properly, adding: “It was a genuine error on his behalf.”

MAN APPEARED IN PRIVATE

A 39-year-old man appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaults on his former partner over an eight-year period.

Michael Paterson, who gave an address in Innerleithen, faces three charges of assaulting the woman between 2002 and 2010 in Hawick.

He is also charged with a breach of the peace dating back to 2011.

Paterson made no plea or declaration, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was bailed.

GALASHIELS GARAGE RAID

A 21-year-old man who took part in a raid on a garage in Galashiels during which a car and a motorcycle were stolen has avoided a jail sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Brendan Watson, of Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to theft by housebreaking at the business premises in Bristol Terrace on November 23, 2015.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, said at 5am the following day, police were alerted to suspicious activity at Watson’s aunt’s home in Penicuik, and the motorcycle was found under a tarpaulin and the car discovered nearby.

When interviewed by police, Watson admitted taking the motorcycle, saying someone else had stolen the car.

His lawyer said: “He was not the brains or the organiser of this particular escapade.”

Not-guilty pleas to five other charges relating to thefts from cars and garages in Innerleithen and Tweedbank during December 2015 were accepted by the crown.

Sheriff Peter Paterson accepted Watson “was not the leading light in the offence”.

He imposed a community payback order involving 100 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

PSYCHIATRIC REPORT ORDERED

A Lauder man admitted breaching his an antisocial behaviour order by walking along the A68 during the hours of darkness wearing dark clothing and forcing vehicles to take evasive action.

John Anderson, 38, already had previous convictions for the same offence, resulting in the ASBO being imposed.

But after being released from Borders General Hospital during the early hours of October 17 and having no money, Anderson was seen walking on the road between Earlston and Birkenside.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that police received a number of calls from motorists saying a man was dressed in dark clothing and walking along the road, forcing them to take evasive action.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had exhausted all other options on how to get back to his home in Calfward Park and was forced to walk.

However, he accepted that Anderson had been told not to do it and that alcohol was an issue.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until February 13 for a psychiatric report.

MAN ADMITS STALKING HIS EX

A St Boswells man pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-partner by repeatedly sending her offensive text messages and behaving in an aggressive manner towards her.

Alan Cairney, 31, admitted committing the offence over a six-week period starting when they fell out during an overnight stay at the Black Barony Hotel in Eddleston.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that between February 13 and March 30, there were 753 messages between Cairney and the woman, with many from her urging him not to contact her anymore.

Prosecutor Graham Fraser said many were threatening and aggressive towards her.

Mat Patrick, mitigating for Cairney, said the vast majority of the messages were supportive of her and an attempt to rekindle their relationship, but he admitted some “had crossed the line” and were “wholly unacceptable”.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence for background reports establishing Cairney’s suitability to attend the a men’s programme.

Cairney, of Springfield Terrace, will be sentenced on February 27.

HEROIN ALLEGATION

A Hawick man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of being in possession of heroin.

Darren Johnstone, 33, of Mayfield Drive, denies the offence, said to have happened in Waverley Walk, Hawick, on August 29.

A trial date was set for March 23, with an intermediate hearing on February 20.

MAN BREACHED BAIL CONDITIONS

A Peebles woman appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Lisa Gray, 38, of Kingsland Square, admitted breaching bail conditions and threatening behaviour towards her ex-partner at a house in Connor Street, Peebles, on Saturday.

Sentence was deferred until February 13 for reports.

MUSICIAN ON FRAUD CHARGE

A musician has been accused of fraud involving more than £3,000 by allegedly taking money to provide a ceilidh band when he had no intention of doing so.

Gary Forrest, 30, denies seven offences involving sums between £200 and £830 – totalling £3,660 – alleged to have been committed between November 2014 and October 2015 at his home at Huntshill Cottage, near Jedburgh.

A trial date has been set for February 21 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

SEX ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

A Hawick pensioner will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Nigel Hartdegen, 65, is also charged with exposing himself to the two women.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at houses in Hillend Drive between January 1, 2014, and May 1, 2016.

He pleaded not guilty to a total of four charges, and trial was set for February 7.

NOT-GUILTY PLEAS ENTERED

A 56-year-old man has been accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Border Union Showground in Kelso’s Springwood Park.

George Ternet, of Widdrington, Northumberland, is also charged with assaulting a woman.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on June 19. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial date has been set for April 6 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on March 6.

STALKING ALLEGATION

Jay Watson, 19, of West Myrescroft, Ancrum, will stand trial on a charge of stalking two people over a period of almost five months at various locations in the Borders.

He is also accused of driving dangerously on the A68.

A trial date has been fixed for February 21 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

ON TRIAL FOR ASSAULT

A Hawick woman will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 6 accused of assaulting another woman.

Jennifer Proctor, 32, of Dickson Street, denies assaulting the woman by pushing her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, seizing hold of her by the hair and striking her head off the ground, all to her injury.

The assault is said to have taken place in Allars Bank, Hawick, on August 6, 2015.

MAN DENIES STEALING LEAD

A Hawick man will go to trial on a charge of stealing lead from a mill.

Darrell Gray, 27, of Burnfoot Road, pleaded not guilty to the offence, said to have happened at Buccleuch Mills in Carnarvon Street, Hawick, on July 27 or 28, 2015.

The trial date was set for March 23 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on February 20.

His co-accused, Darrell Shearman, 24, of Howdenbank, Hawick, had his case continued without plea until February 6.

OAP FACES ASSAULT TRIAL

A pensioner denied assaulting a woman by seizing her by the neck and compressing it.

Donald Hill, 75, of Southway, Newcastle, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at a house in South Hermitage Street, Newcastleton, on November 12. He will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 7.

DRIVER BANNED FOR 32 MONTHS

A man who committed motoring offences in Kelso has been banned from the road for 32 months.

Stephen Sansom, 37, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, with no insurance and failing to give a preliminary breath test in Dryinghouse Lane in June.

He also admitted failing to give two breath samples at Hawick police station.

Sansom, of Killingworth, North Tyneside, had the disqualification backdated to June 1.

He was also ordered to carry out 66 hours’ unpaid work.

DEFERRED SENTENCE

A motorist stopped by police outside Jedburgh Sheriff Court drove off while a sergeant’s hand was still in the vehicle.

The officer wanted to speak to 23-year-old Alyxs Millar about suspected driving offences, but he fled the scene, leaving the sergeant sprawling on the ground with minor injuries.

Millar, of Queens Drive, Hawick, returned to Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly driving while the sergeant had his hand within the vehicle, whereby he fell onto the roadway, all to his danger and to his injury.

He also admitted driving with no insurance and no L-plates while being a provisional licence holder.

Millar pleaded guilty to a second complaint of damaging property by smashing a window in Burns Road, Hawick, on August 2 while on bail.

Defending, Ross Dow said the incident involving the police happened just outside the courthouse, adding: “People were looking for a lift to the court, and he took a chance. Police officers stopped him and he panicked.”

He will be sentenced on February 6.

REPORTS ORDERED

Background reports have been ordered on a 41-year-old man who admitted threatening or abusive behaviour over the course of three days.

Simon Granito, now living at Sutton Courtenay in Oxfordshire, threw items around a house in Lothian Road, Jedburgh, and damaged a television and furniture.

The case recalls at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 6.

MAN DAMAGED POLICE CELL

Background reports have been ordered on a man who was in possession of the drug oxycodone and damaged a Hawick police station cell.

Grant Pindell, 37, of Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, admitted the offences, which happened on August 27, 2015.

Sentence was deferred until February 27 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

VODKA BOTTLE THIEF IN COURT

Brian Hall, 40, of Howegate, Hawick, admitted stealing a bottle of vodka from the Co-op in Jewellers Wynd, Jedburgh, on August 25.

He will be sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on February 20 after background reports are considered.